Gov. Jeff Landry discusses Meta's investment into Louisiana through data center in Richland Parish

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry, joined by Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois and Meta President and Vice Chairman Dina Powell McCormick, held a press conference on Monday regarding Meta's expansion of its data center located in Richland Parish.

According to Landry, Louisiana is leading the country's future in AI due to the new data center, with $100 billion announced in capital investment since 2024.

"The Foundation for what will absolutely become Louisiana's pivotable moment in time began with Meta," Landry said.

So far, over $50 billion has been invested, with the new data center planned to be the largest in the world.

Due to the data center, Louisiana businesses have earned $1.6 billion in contracts, according to Landry.

The new developments have also made teachers in Richland Parish the highest paid educators in the state, with the teachers receiving annual bonuses of up to $50,000 due to the increased tax revenues from the project.

"Meta's presence has made a tangible difference in our classrooms, from funding STEM resources and technology upgrades to workforce development initiatives," Richland Parish Superintendent Sheldon Jones said. "This partnership is directly strengthening the educational experience for Richland Parish."

Landry also said that he will ensure that citizens are paid and won't foot the bill for the "buildout."

Meta also plans to invest over $1 billion in local infrastructure improvements, including roads, water and wastewater systems.

Meta President and Vice Chairman Dina Powell McCormick said the investment into the state would not be possible without Landry.

WATCH LANDRY'S ANNOUNCEMENT HERE: