Goodwood Library hosts Mid-City MicroCon for artists and cosplayers alike

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Library hosted its Mid-City MicroCon at its main Goodwood branch Saturday.

The MicroCon, which was hosted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., served as a gathering point for all things art, writing, cosplay, anime and anything else "nerd" that capital city geeks could enjoy.

With an artist alley, a cosplay contest, writing workshops and more, there was something for everyone.