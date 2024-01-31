69°
Good times - and tennis balls - will roll in Zachary dog parade
ZACHARY - Missed Krewe of Mutts? No worries! The Must Luv Dogs Rescue in Zachary is hosting a dog parade on Feb. 11.
Proceeds from the parade will benefit the rescue and help homeless and abused dogs in the community. The theme, Bark in de Bayou, calls for your most Cajun outfits, beads, and decor!
Bark in the Park will start at 11 a.m. in downtown Zachary before the parade rolls at 2 p.m..
Click the links here to register your pup, register as a vendor, or sponsor the event.
