Gonzales police trying to sort out how, why woman went to Denver with abducted child
GONZALES — Gonzales police were working Monday to figure out why the grandmother of a child abducted in Ascension Parish was found with the little boy at an international airport in Denver.
Police said Monday they hoped to release additional information about the disappearance of Rashid Akbar, a 4-month-old boy recovered safely during the weekend in Colorado. The child was placed in the custody of Colorado child services and his maternal grandmother was arrested on a count of simple kidnapping Sunday afternoon.
Gonzales police had traced Raquel Katrice Smith, 43, and Denver International Airport Police and area law officers took her into custody without incident.
It wasn't clear why Smith and the child were in Colorado, nor how they got there.
--
Editor's note: Gonzales police initially said the child was a young boy. This has since been changed.
