Gonzales Police searching for man who stole $1,500 worth of merchandise from Home Depot

GONZALES — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 from a Gonzales Home Depot store.

The man is accused of stealing $1,500 worth of merchandise from the hardware store on Nov. 4.

Police said he was later seen in a dark-colored Tesla and later used a U-Haul van to remove the stolen items.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9590.