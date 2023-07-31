Gonzales Police looking to identify 5 thieves

82°
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - Police officers in Gonzales are asking for the public's help to identify five thieves who stole a combined $5,866 worth of merchandise. 

-May 31: a man left the Home Depot on South Cajun Drive with $2,290 worth of merchandise and then left in a silver Kia Optima. 

-June 14: a man stole $1,396 worth of merchandise from the Ralph Lauren Polo at the Tanger Outlets and then left in a white 2017 Honda HR-V.

-June 27: two women worked together to steal $1,005 worth of merchandise from the Ulta Beauty on South Airline Highway. 

-July 23: the man who stole from the Ralph Lauren Polo returned to the Tanger Outlets with another person. The two stole $1,174 worth of merchandise from the Nike Outlet and then left in a silver Chevy Malibu. 

Anyone with information on the thefts should call (225) 647-9572. 

