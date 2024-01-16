28°
Gonzales Police looking for leads in deadly shooting Sunday afternoon

Tuesday, January 16 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - Police officers in Gonzales are asking for the public's help for information about a deadly shooting that happened Sunday afternoon. 

The Gonzales Police Department said 20-year-old Kyler Boudreaux was found shot to death, lying in the middle of South Abe Street just after 5 p.m. Sunday. 

Officers said Boudreaux was the victim of a non-fatal shooting a month prior, Dec. 9. Boudreaux was shot while in the backyard of a home along West Sidney Street. 

Police said there is a possible link between the two, but they do not have any suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting should call (225) 647-9580. 

