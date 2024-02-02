Gonzales police arrest student for terrorizing; school locked down briefly

GONZALES — East Ascension High School was briefly locked down Friday while Gonzales Police investigated a tip about a threat that turned out to be unsubstantiated. A student at the school was apprehended.

The Ascension Parish School District said classes resumed under a modified schedule Friday afternoon.

Police say 15-year-old Jonathan White made a Snapchat post at 10:24 a.m. stating “Yall don’t want me to come I just got a 17 been ready to blow dis bitch” followed by a laughing emoji. This resulted in students identifying the EAHS administration and leading to the lockdown.

White evaded the lockdown and search due to prior text notice, but police went to his home where they found him in possession of ammunition but no weapon. Additional searches are being performed of the EAHS campus to ensure the safety of students and faculty, prior to tomorrow.

According to GPD, White is in police custody and charged with terrorizing. The police typically do not identify minors, but the police department decided to release his information "because of the potential hazard and danger present to the community as evidenced by the suspects own words."

"We thank our law enforcement partners for their swift action and for ensuring students were safe," district spokeswoman Danielle Evans said.

“It takes a community to keep us safe," Gonzales Police Department Chief Sherman Jackson said. "The actions of these students in notifying adults of a potential threat to their campus is commendable. The ability to swiftly identify and take into custody this young man could not have been possible without the support and cooperation of APSO, EAHS faculty, administration and school board support personnel. I am, as I’m sure our parents and community are, thankful this was resolved with everyone safe and sound.”