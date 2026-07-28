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Gonzales cat rescue center raises enough money in donations to keep doors open

1 hour 6 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, July 28 2026 Jul 28, 2026 July 28, 2026 2:36 PM July 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - Rescue Alliance said its Cat Rescue Center raised enough money through community donations to keep its doors open after the center was at risk of closing.

Officials with the non-profit said the center had a "critical financial emergency," saying monthly expenses due on the first of the month, including facility rent, utilities, veterinary care, cat food, medications and other essential supplies, were unpaid. The organization said it needed to raise $7,000.

In a release, the organization said "an outpouring of support from local residents, donors, businesses, animal advocates, and supporters across the community" resulted in the organization raising enough funding to continue care.

"Emergency donations have allowed Rescue Alliance to catch up on past-due rent and utilities, address urgent veterinary expenses and medications, and continue providing food, litter, cleaning supplies, and daily care for every cat at the rescue center," the release said.

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Rescue Alliance said it is seeking long-term sponsors, monthly donors, community partners and supporters to create a stable financial foundation and prevent future emergencies.

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