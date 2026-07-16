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Gonzales cat rescue center asks for donations, says it is at risk of closing in 15 days
GONZALES - Rescue Alliance announced that it has 15 days to raise money to pay overdue operating expenses and keep its Cat Rescue Center open.
Officials with the non-profit called it a "critical financial emergency," saying monthly expenses due on the first of the month, including facility rent, utilities, veterinary care, cat food, medications and other essential supplies, remain unpaid.
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The organization says it needs to raise $7,000. Anyone seeking more information can find it here.
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