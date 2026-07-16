Gonzales cat rescue center asks for donations, says it is at risk of closing in 15 days

GONZALES - Rescue Alliance announced that it has 15 days to raise money to pay overdue operating expenses and keep its Cat Rescue Center open.

Officials with the non-profit called it a "critical financial emergency," saying monthly expenses due on the first of the month, including facility rent, utilities, veterinary care, cat food, medications and other essential supplies, remain unpaid.

The organization says it needs to raise $7,000. Anyone seeking more information can find it here.