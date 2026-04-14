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GOHSEP begins annual hurricane season training exercise
BATON ROUGE — The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness began its annual statewide training exercise ahead of hurricane season.
The exercise brings together all the agencies that would respond to a weather emergency and helps perfect communication and coordination.
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It is run from the state's Emergency Operations Center, but also works with individual parishes at their own facilities participating in the same simulation.
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