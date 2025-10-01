91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Glen Oaks High student apprehended after trying to bring weapon to school

Wednesday, October 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A student who brought a weapon to Glen Oaks High School on Wednesday was taken into custody, East Baton Rouge Parish Schools said. 

The school district received a credible tip that a student had a weapon. According to school officials, the district was waiting for him when he arrived on campus. 

The weapon was confiscated after he gave it to the authorities willingly, and the 18-year-old student was apprehended and taken back to his home. He had no issues with anyone at the school, officials added. 

He has been recommended for expulsion.

"At no point were students or staff in danger. The situation was handled swiftly, and the school remained secure throughout the incident," a district spokesperson said.

Superintendent LaMont Cole said he is grateful that a community member contacted law enforcement about the weapon. 

Cole added that this is the first weapon found on campus this year and that he believes a weapons detector would have caught the weapon if officials had not apprehended him before reaching campus

