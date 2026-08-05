Glen Oaks High football goes viral after Blue Bayou team pics

BATON ROUGE — The Glen Oaks High School football team is getting national recognition after their team photos for the upcoming season went viral online.

The team dipped their toes into the pools and other attractions at Blue Bayou Water Park off Highland Road for the photos, shot by a local photographer, Keith Joseph, through his photography brand Shot by Mane.

Panther players explore the water slides, float along the lazy river and jump into the pools of the park.

Joseph shared a collection of photos from the shoot over the weekend, which was shared by SportsCenter NEXT, ESPN’s official digital brand focusing on high school and youth sports.