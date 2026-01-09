Get 2 Moving: Maintaining fitness goals as the new year continues

BATON ROUGE — As the calendar turns to a new year, gyms often fill with people motivated to make fitness a priority. But experts say lasting change doesn't come from extreme resolutions; it comes from resetting your mindset.

"I think it's first to understand that you have to not think about a New Year's resolution," Shantell Butler, a fitness coach, said. "It's a new time to restart, so you're going to restart your mindset by reframing your habits."

Instead of aiming for dramatic overnight changes, Butler encourages people to focus on realistic, achievable goals. She says overly ambitious plans can lead to burnout and disappointment before February even begins.

"So why set a goal that says I'm going to go to the gym seven times a week?" Butler said. "You're going to be smart about it. I'm going to set a goal that's realistic that I can obtain. So I'm going to say three."

Starting small, she says, builds confidence and consistency. Once those early goals are met, it becomes easier to push further.

"When we set those small goals, we're able to accomplish them," Butler said. "We see, 'Hey, I can do this,' and then we're able to go further. Now that we've made January successful, February successful, then it becomes a lifestyle."

Fitness experts say this gradual approach helps people stay committed long after the initial excitement of the new year fades. Rather than focusing on perfection, Butler emphasizes patience and self-compassion.

"Give yourself some grace," she said. "When it comes from a mental perspective, we're not looking for perfection. You want to look for progress."

As many work to build healthier routines in the new year, Butler says the key is consistency over intensity — and remembering that real change happens one step at a time.