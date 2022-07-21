86°
Latest Weather Blog
Georgia's Kirby Smart becomes highest-paid college football coach with 10-year $112.5 million extension
ATLANTA - Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart becomes the highest-paid college football coach with a 10-year $112.5 million extension. The National Championship-winning head coach will get $11.25 million per year, as he passes USC's Lincoln Riley's salary for the top spot.
In the SEC, Alabama's Nick Saban makes around $9.7 million a year, LSU's Brian Kelly earns around $9.5 million, and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher makes $7.5 million.
Trending News
Smart has been the head coach of the Bulldogs since 2016.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
95 teachers from across the world are here to help students succeed...
-
Police: Woman was dragged into alleyway, raped during attack at Perkins Road...
-
Kenilworth Charter School to move school to Siegen Lane
-
Large erosion, drainage project wrapping up following 2 On Your Side report
-
Speeding cameras coming to the Basin Bridge could come to other parts...