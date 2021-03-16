70°
Gardening gloves at the heart of Baton Rouge CC baseball's success

1 hour 51 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, March 15 2021 Mar 15, 2021 March 15, 2021 11:24 PM March 15, 2021 in Sports
By: WBRZ Sports

Junior college athletes are some of the most resourceful kids in collegiate athletics. When two Baton Rouge CC baseball players weren't getting the needed mileage out of their batting gloves, they turned to a more durable and cheaper option.

Gardening gloves.

