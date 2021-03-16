70°
Latest Weather Blog
Gardening gloves at the heart of Baton Rouge CC baseball's success
Junior college athletes are some of the most resourceful kids in collegiate athletics. When two Baton Rouge CC baseball players weren't getting the needed mileage out of their batting gloves, they turned to a more durable and cheaper option.
Gardening gloves.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
F. King Alexander now target of review in Oregon as LSU Title...
-
Southern University hosts candlelight vigil to remember student found dead in Lake...
-
Unemployment site down until Wednesday; LWC updating system
-
EBR Council on Aging to bring vaccine to homebound residents and caretakers
-
Women increasingly protecting themselves against abusers, prosecutors say