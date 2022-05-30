Garbage collector loses leg after being pinned to vehicle by distracted driver

Photo via WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - A garbage man lost his leg after a woman pinned him to his truck Monday morning.

Louisiana State Police had to close down a stretch of River Road in Old Jefferson following the crash, according to WWLTV. The woman, who admitted to texting and driving just before the accident, reportedly tried to swerve at the last second but failed to avoid the man and his vehicle.

The man was brought to a local hospital and was stabilized despite his serious injury.

The woman was booked into Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on a charge of negligent injury. State police say more charges may be forthcoming.