Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Game 2 of LSU versus Kentucky in the Super Regionals set for 5:06 p.m. on Sunday

By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE- Game two of the Baton Rouge Super Regionals will be played at 5:06 p.m. on Sunday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

