Funeral services for two killed in Amite triple homicide announced
AMITE — The funeral arrangements for an Amite mother and her son who were killed in a triple homicide were announced Saturday.
The family of Rhonda Powell and Braylon Powell said the services will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at Cross Memorial Funeral Home in Amite. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the burial at Mount Zion and Greater Refuge Temple Cemetery in Montpelier.
Afterward, a repast will be held at Greater Community Cogic in Amite.
