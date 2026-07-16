Fund established to help Pointe Coupee Parish residents following flooding

POINTE COUPEE - A fund has been established to assist residents of Pointe Coupee whose homes were damaged by flooding.

The One Pointe Coupee Fund will provide immediate assistance to residents in need of help to begin restoring their homes. All contributions will go directly to residents in need.

The fund has been established by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and a partnership between Pointe Coupee Parish Government, Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, District Attorney Tony Clayton, Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter and Hope Ministry of Pointe Coupee.

People can donate through their website or by check, mailed to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, 100 North Street, Suite 900, Baton Rouge.