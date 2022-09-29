Fugitive shot to death after search led federal marshals to EBR neighborhood

BAKER - A fugitive was reportedly shot to death by law enforcement after U.S. marshals tracked them to a neighborhood near the Baker city limits early Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed U.S. Marshals were involved in the situation that unfolded on Wisdom Drive, which runs through a neighborhood off Old Baker-Zachary Road. Officials said the suspect was killed, and the shooting involved the federal Fugitive Task Force.

Witnesses said the fugitive led a task force into the neighborhood after that suspect "got lost." Photos showed a car with several bullet holes at the scene, and another witness said she heard at least 10 gunshots during the shootout.

She also said the neighborhood where the shooting happened is "quiet" and "peaceful," and that nothing like this had ever happened before.

Multiple agencies dodged questions about the shooting Monday, with the U.S. Marshal's Service saying that Louisiana State Police is now investigating what happened.

State Police confirmed it was investigating the shooting.