From Chitimacha Reservation to Hollywood, a Louisiana actor landed a role on 'Euphoria,' other productions

BATON ROUGE- A Louisiana native is getting attention for his role in one of television's biggest dramas.

James Landry Hébert was born in Lafayette and spent much of his adolescence on the Chitimacha Indian Reservation in Charenton. Hébert later graduated from LSU and is now appearing in the latest season of HBO's "Euphoria" alongside Zendaya, which aired its series finale on Sunday.

Hébert plays a character named Harley, who is a character named Laure's cousin.

"He's a deeply flawed modern-day outlaw," Hébert said. "I think what was so interesting to me is I feel Harley's Euphoria was about infamy, about being feared, remembered and respected. And I think that's why he may have overcompensated for some of these power plays in the show."

The role also came with a memorable moment on set.

"I've done Westerns my whole career and somehow Euphoria gave me one of the wildest cowboy scenes I've ever done," Hébert said. "I'm riding my horse to set and Sam Levinson asks me if Zendaya tried to get away, could you chase her down and tie her up... A month later, Harley was doing that."

Hébert has built a resume that includes roles in "1883," "The Righteous Gemstones," "Stranger Things," "Horizon: An American Saga" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

His appearance in "Euphoria" adds to a career that has placed him alongside some of Hollywood's biggest productions.