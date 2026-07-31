Friday PM Forecast: weak front moves through Capital Area this weekend

Saturday will begin with more heat and humidity. A weak cold front will settle toward the Gulf Coast by Sunday, bringing showers, thunderstorms, and possibly a slight dip in humidity.

The Heat: feels-like 105 – 110 degrees through Saturday

The Front: weak, but a trigger for scattered showers and thunderstorms mid-weekend

The Relief: nothing major, but feels-like temperatures out of the “alert range”

This Weekend: Any rogue showers will quickly diminish to a partly cloudy sky by midnight. We still won’t get much relief overnight as temperatures only drop into the upper 70s. The sun will send temperatures back into the low 90s on Saturday afternoon before some clouds begin to develop. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop, especially north of Baton Rouge.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

A weak cold front will approach from the north Saturday night. While "cold front" sounds like a drastic temperature drop, in early August it simply means a shift in wind direction and drop in moisture content. As the front passes, thunderstorms will develop, bringing some rain to about 50% of the 13 Parish, 2 County Forecast Area. A few of these storms will produce heavy rain and gusty winds, so keep the Storm Station Weather App handy if you have late-night plans.

The front will settle south near the coast by Sunday morning, causing rain to end from north to south. A lot of dry time is expected for the day, especially north of the interstates. Thermometers will still reach the low 90s.

Up Next: Into Monday, we will feel a slight change in the air. A drier feel will filter in behind the front, dropping dew points into the 60s. The dew point measures the actual amount of moisture in the air, and anything above 70 feels sticky, while below 70 feels more comfortable for summer. This subtle dip in humidity will allow morning low temperatures to fall into the low 70s Monday and Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs will still reach the mid 90s under sunny skies, but lower humidity will keep "feels-like" values manageable in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Enjoy this brief break, because humidity and typical heat index values will creep back into the picture by Wednesday and Thursday. Still, rain coverage will be on the lower end with values around 10-20% most of next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: The Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.