FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: Grilling this Fourth of July raises cancer risk, but these steps can help

Grilling this summer comes with some health considerations worth knowing about, particularly around carcinogens.

"When you grill meats, there are certain chemicals that can be released that have potential to be a carcinogen, which means it can lead to cancer growth or increased risk for cancer," a health source said.

Processed meats like hot dogs, sausages and bacon are considered a class one carcinogen. Grilling them increases that risk even further.

Leaner options like chicken breast, turkey breast, lean ground beef and select grade steaks are recommended instead. Reducing grilling time is another way to lower exposure.

"The longer that meat is exposed to the flame, the more chances we have to create some of those carcinogen effects," a health source said. "So, if you can precook some of the meat, like boil it a little bit and then finish it off on the grill that will help."

"If you cut the meat into smaller pieces, like maybe do a meat and veggie skewer, that'll help because you're exposing it to the flame at a shorter time frame," the source said.

Marinating meats before grilling can also help. Making a marinade at home gives more control over what goes into it, since store-bought brands may contain high amounts of sugar and sodium.