Friday AM Forecast: Dense fog this morning, sunshine this afternoon

The Forecast:



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9AM for most of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Fog is leading to reduced visibility across much of the area. Give yourself some extra time out the door this morning.



Otherwise, this afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.



Another strong cold front arrives tonight, not bringing any rain, but a re-enforcing shot of cold air. Lows will mainly be in the low 40s.



Looking Ahead:



Get ready to LAYER UP this weekend!

High temperatures on Saturday will struggle to reach the 60 degree mark. If you are heading out to the LSU game Saturday night, be prepared for chilly conditions.



Temperatures will fall even more by Sunday morning - into the low to mid 30s. We will need to watch for areas of patchy frost, especially north of Baton Rouge. A widespread freeze is NOT expected.









Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!