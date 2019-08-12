83°
French government wants Epstein investigation

Monday, August 12 2019
Source: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - France's government wants prosecutors to open an investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's links to France following his death in a Manhattan jail cell.

The secretaries of state for women's rights and protecting children said in a statement Monday that it is "fundamental" to launch an investigation in France so that his death "doesn't deprive the victims of the justice they deserve" and to protect other girls from "this kind of predator."

U.S. authorities say Epstein had a residence in Paris and used a fake Austrian passport to travel to France in the 1980s. The French statement didn't elaborate on other links to France.

The high-flying U.S. financier was accused of sexually abusing underage girls for years and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty. The Paris prosecutor's office did not immediately comment.

