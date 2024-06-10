81°
Franklin police say man taken into custody following attack with a chain saw
FRANKLIN — Franklin Police said they took a man into custody Monday on a second-degree battery accusation, alleging he attacked a man with a chain saw.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, the agency said.
Police said Albert Mitchell was charged with aggravated second-degree battery. Online jail records Monday did not have him listed as an inmate.
