Fourth of July celebrations in and around the capital area

BATON ROUGE — The Fourth of July is just around the corner. Check below for a list of Fourth of July events in and around the Baton Rouge area.

This is not an exhaustive list. If you don't see an event you're looking forward to, email it to us at news@wbrz.com.

Thursday, July 3

Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

Kenilworth is hosting an Independence Day Parade starting at 6:30 p.m. at the former Kenilworth School building on Boone Avenue. The Parade will feature many special guests, including the Grand Marshal, Father Michael Alello, and the Honored Guest, Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

The parade theme is Living the American Dream.

Donaldsonville Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate Independence Day in Donaldsonville with an event presented by the city's Downtown Development District in Crescent Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring music by Big Frank Lil Frank, fireworks and vendor booths.

Friday, July 4

WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi

WBRZ will continue its tradition of hosting Fireworks on the Mississippi! Sit out on the levee and enjoy the show starting at 9 p.m..

L'Auberge Fireworks Extravaganza

L'Auberge Baton Rouge is holding its 4th of July extravaganza, including a free lawn viewing party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the rooftop pool viewing party from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. ($30 cover, must be 21+ to enter) and more.

Rocking On The River Concert

The Rocking on the River Concert will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at South River Road in Baton Rouge. It features music by OMT and a complimentary zydeco dance lesson will be offered on-side prior to the performance.

Baton Rouge Concert Band 4th of July Celebration Concert

The Baton Rouge Concert Band is performing at 7 p.m. on the Plaza at the Main Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library on Goodwood Boulevard.

Plaquemine Hometown Celebration

The 24th annual celebration at the Plaquemine Community Center and Pavilion on Foundry Street. The event features kids rides, food, crafts, a boat parade honoring veterans and live music! Music and booths open at 5 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. More information here!

New Roads 4th of July Celebration

Celebrate the 4th of July on False River in New Roads! This celebration includes a boat parade, a golf cart and side-by-side parade, live music, a fireworks display and more. The theme is "Stars, Stripes, and Sugarcane — A Tribute to the Farmers of Pointe Coupee." It starts at 4 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Port Allen 4th of July Fest

Port Allen's 4th of July celebration begins at 5 p.m. in downtown Port Allen. It has a magic show, water slides, space walks and live music from Rockin’ Mozart School of Music Youth Bands, among other acts. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 5

Celebration in the Park

Walker is holding its celebration at Sidney Hutchinson Park from 5 p.m. to dark. It includes a Jeep show, art market, pie bake off, hot dog eating contest and watermelon eating contest.

Red, White and Boom

Central's celebrating independence day and the city's 20th anniversary from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It'll have kids activities, live music, up to 60 pop-up vendors and a fireworks show to end the night. It's at 14150 Grand Settlement Boulevard.