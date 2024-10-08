69°
Four people taken to hospital with burns from Baton Rouge chemical plant
BATON ROUGE - Four people were badly burned in an incident at Formosa Plastics in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the four people were exposed to ammonia when a compromised cylinder broke around 8:15 p.m. at the plant.
Of the four hurt, two were in critical condition and two were serious but stable. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the incident is isolated to the plant, there is no danger to the public and the ammonia was not released from the facility.
No more information about what happened was immediately available.
