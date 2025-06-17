Four people arrested in Ascension Parish allegedly part of multi-state theft ring

GONZALES - Four people from out of state were arrested after allegedly stealing from Lowe's in Gonzales and are believed to be connected to a series of thefts from nine retail stores in Mississippi and Louisiana.

The group, including three teenagers, were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for organized retail theft and criminal trespass.

Joshua Olsen, 19, Juan Dominguez-Juarez, 19, Jeny Dominguez, 22, and Taimyreliz Molina, 19, were all arrested. Dominguez-Juarez, Dominguez and Molina are all from Florida and Olsen is from Missouri.

Detectives recovered approximately $25,000 in stolen merchandise and expect further charges to be posed from other jurisdictions.