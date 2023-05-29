Four people arrested after reported kidnapping, shooting of Plaquemine man

Adam Orellana

PLAQUEMINE - Deputies arrested four people allegedly connected to the kidnapping and shooting of a man in what law enforcement say was a domestic dispute.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, Dylan Tullier was kidnapped and shot at a home on Crescent Street in Plaquemine on Tuesday, May 23. Tullier was shot Tuesday night, but no incident was reported until the next morning when two of the residents of the home were arrested.

Deputies said 44-year-old Calista Kocsis, 23-year-old Kaleb McGraw, and 21-year-old Anna Williams stayed at the home while 37-year-old Adam Orellana forced Tullier into a car and "drove around" for some time. The shooting was captured on home surveillance video, but it wasn't clear whether the shooting happened before or after Tullier was forced into the car with Orellana.

Kocsis, McGraw, and Williams were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder.

Orellana was arrested for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

Deputies said that as of Monday, Tullier was in the ICU.