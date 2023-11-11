63°
Four apartments hit by bullets in shootout at Denham Springs apartment complex
DENHAM SPRINGS - Four apartments, two occupied by people, were hit by bullets during a shootout at the Parc apartment complex in Denham Springs on Friday night.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Deputies said the shooting involved two men and one unidentified vehicle.
When deputies arrived to the scene, all of the parties had left. Multiple shell casings were found. Deputies said four apartments, two occupied and two unoccupied, had bullet holes in the walls.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
