Former WBR sheriff's office employee caught stealing $150K from department gets less than a year in prison

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A woman who stole more than $150,000 from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will spend less than a year in prison.

Former WBRSO employee Mandy Miller was sentenced Tuesday for federal program theft. According to prosecutors, she stole $150,000 from an agency which also receives funding from the federal government, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Instead, Miller will spend 10 months in prison and have two years of supervised release. Miller has already paid $158,852 in restitution but still owes a $7,500 fine.

Miller's boss, Sheriff Mike Cazes, wrote a letter asking for leniency in her sentencing, though the judge refused to hand down a sentence without jail time due to the length and the complexity of the scheme.

According to an audit: "WBRSO accounting records indicate Ms. Miller recorded the cash she took as an account receivable to keep the accounting records balanced. Cash collections are usually recorded as an increase to cash, but since she took some of the cash, the entry to accounts receivable was required to allow the accounting records to reconcile to bank records."