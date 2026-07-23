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Former St. Gabriel Police officer to serve 35 years in prison for manslaughter
LIVINGSTON — A former St. Gabriel Police officer will serve 35 years in prison for killing a man he found in his estranged wife's home, District Attorney Scott Perriloux announced Thursday.
Andre Redditt, 30, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2023 killing of Dylan Martin on July 15, the DA said.
Just after midnight on March 2, 2023, Redditt walked into his wife's Denham Springs home, saw Martin and shot him several times in the bedroom and as he was trying to escape the home.
Redditt tried to claim he acted in self-defense, Perriloux said, but evidence showed that he was the aggressor.
Two days into the trial, after hearing testimony from witnesses and law enforcement, Redditt withdrew his not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
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“This sentence holds the defendant accountable for a senseless killing and sends a clear message that no one is above the law,” Perrilloux said.
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