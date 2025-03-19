72°
Former Southern interim chancellor Margaret Ambrose dead at 81, university says
BATON ROUGE - Southern University's former interim chancellor from May 2007 to May 2008, Margaret Ambrose, died Sunday at the age of 81, according to the university.
Ambrose, a Grambling State and Indiana University alumna, held positions including assistant professor of English, assistant to the vice chancellor for academic affairs, assistant to the chancellor, executive associate to the Southern University System president and executive vice chancellor.
Her funeral arrangements are set for Saturday, March 22 at the Greater King David Baptist Church on 222 Blount Road. The viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the funeral will begin at 1 p.m.
