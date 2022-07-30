76°
Latest Weather Blog
Former Manship School Dean Jerry Ceppos dies at age 75
BATON ROUGE - Former dean of LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication Jerry Ceppos passed away Friday.
He was 75 years and old and died of sepsis as confirmed by a spokesperson for the university.
Ceppos was named dean of the Manship School in 2011 after serving as the dean at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Reno, Nevada. He also worked as the vice president of news of Knight Ridder and was the executive editor and senior vice president of the San Jose newspaper.
Trending News
In 1997, he was one of three people to win the Society of Professional Journalist's first Ethics in Journalism award for acknowledging flaws in a Mercury News series.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federally funded program could help lower electric bills in capital area
-
2MAD: Stuff the Bus with Chick-fil-A; Sylvia's Toys for Christmas in July
-
Port Allen community gains closure through tribute, memorial to family killed in...
-
Louisiana Pet Food Bank overwhelmed with applications; asking for donations
-
Overdose calls, deaths on track to break another record in East Baton...
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West