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Former LSU Tiger Aneesah Morrow traded to the Toronto Tempo

2 hours 20 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, July 31 2026 Jul 31, 2026 July 31, 2026 4:04 PM July 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU forward Aneesah Morrow was traded to the Toronto Tempo on Friday, according to a report by ESPN.

Morrow was traded from the Connecticut Sun to the Toronto Tempo for the rights to forward Maria "Masha" Kliundikova and a 2028 second-round pick.

The former Tiger acquired nine double-doubles over the course of 20 appearances with the Sun this year, finishing with an average of 11.6 points and 8.9 boards in 23.2 minutes. 

Morrow is the second former Tiger traded this season, following Angel Reese, who was traded from the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream.

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Morrow will remain under contract through 2027.

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