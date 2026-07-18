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Former Harlem Globetrotter James 'Big Brown' Joseph delivers AC units to the elderly in Livingston
LIVINGSTON — Former Harlem Globetrotter James "Big Brown" Joseph traveled throughout Livingston on Saturday to install air conditioners for the elderly.
Joseph has been providing air conditioners to the elderly for about 17 years through his Big Brown Reaching Back organization.
Beginning the initiative in 2009, Brown has since installed over 2,500 air conditioning units, with 100 units being delivered in the last two days, including 50 units in Livingston on Saturday.
As a UPS employee, Brown has led several drives to help the less fortunate, including providing the state with masks and protective gear during the pandemic.
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In 2017, he was the recipient of the Jim Casey Community Service Award, the highest honor bestowed upon a UPS employee.
Brown said a majority of the air conditioning units come from UPS employees and donations.
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