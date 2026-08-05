Former French Settlement paraprofessional arrested in connection to alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile



LIVINGSTON — A Livingston couple—including a former school paraprofessional—was arrested on Wednesday following a two month investigation into their alleged indecent behavior with juveniles.

Allen Watts faces 10 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, while Heather Watts—a previous paraprofessional with Livingston Parish Public Schools—is facing two counts of principal indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of failure to report certain felonies.

In a prepared statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victims’ Unit began investigating through July and August an allegation of indecent behavior.

“Detectives were able to identify the suspects as Heather and Allen Watts of Livingston, Louisiana,” Ard said. “Throughout the course of the investigation, interviews and evidence gathering, detectives obtained enough evidence to apply for an arrest warrant for both Heather and Allen Watts.”

Detectives were able to take the Watts into LPSO custody without incident, officials note.

A statement released Wednesday by Livingston Parish Public Schools leaders says school officials have been made aware of Heather Watts’ arrest and that she is no longer employed by the district. Leaders confirmed she was previously employed as a paraprofessional at French Settlement High School, but it is currently unclear when her employment with the school system ended.

“Livingston Parish Public Schools has been made aware that a former employee, Heather Leann Watts, was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on two counts of principal to indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of failure to report the commission of certain felony,” the statement said. “Any questions regarding the matter should be directed to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.”