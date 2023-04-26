Former Ascension Parish deputy federally charged for alleged child molestation

Todd Tripp, 2020

ASCENSION PARISH - Former sheriff's deputy Todd Tripp, who was convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile and multiple counts of attempted possession of child pornography, was federally indicted for similar charges years later.

Tripp was arrested several times in 2013 and 2015, and accused of more than 300 counts of possession of child pornography, along with counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of attempted possession of child pornography and indecent behavior with a juvenile in October 2017 and was sentenced to four years in state prison with credit for time served. Tripp was released from prison in March 2019.

The federal indictment signed by an FBI agent on Tuesday further charges Tripp with the alleged enticement of a juvenile that reportedly took place between July 2020 and October 2020. The indictment details Tripp's encounters with a juvenile male, both electronically and in person.

During Tripp's reported encounters with the minor, he used a fake name and picked up the boy multiple times near the area of Chalmette Elementary School before sexually abusing him in multiple hotels in multiple cities.

Tripp was arrested for three counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and unlawful use or access of social media in South Carolina. He now faces an additional federal charge of enticement of a juvenile.