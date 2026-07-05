Folarin Balogun's 1-game ban suspended by FIFA, allowing U.S. forward to play vs. Belgium

SEATTLE (AP) — Folarin Balogun’s one-game ban was suspended by FIFA on Sunday, allowing the forward to play in the United States’ World Cup round of 16 game against Belgium on Monday.

Balogun, who leads the Americans with three goals, received a red card for stepping on the foot of Tarik Muharemovic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in a 2-0 round of 32 win on Wednesday.

“The implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,” FIFA announced Sunday. “If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”

The U.S. Soccer Federation said it will not make Balogun available for comment Sunday.