Flau'jae Johnson's brother arrested after jumping on court following scuffle

GREENVILLE, S.C. - LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's brother was arrested after he jumped onto the court during a scuffle that paused the conference game Sunday evening, The Advocate reported.

Trayron Milton was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault and battery.

The scrap happened during the fourth quarter of the game. Johnson lost the ball and fouled on South Carolina's freshman guard before throwing an elbow at their forward. The Gamecocks' Kamilla Cardoso rushed Johnson and shoved her into the ground, and Milton jumped the scoring table and rushed the court, bumping into Cardoso.

The Advocate said coach Kim Mulkey blamed officials for not calling enough fouls in the lead-up to the scuffle.

LSU spokespersons said Milton had not been arrested, but his name appeared in a search in the Greenville County detention center records.