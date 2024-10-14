Latest Weather Blog
Flau'Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow selected as Preseason Co-SEC Players of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU women's basketball stars Flau’Jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow were selected as Preseason Co-SEC Players of the Year. In the preseason media poll on Monday, Mikaylah Williams was selected preseason Second Team All-SEC. The poll consisted of votes from a panel of SEC and national media members.
Johnson and Morrow share the honor with Texas’ Madison Booker and the two Tigers made LSU the only team with multiple players on the preseason First Team All-SEC.
Johnson enters her junior season at LSU after averaging 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season before she upped her play throughout the 2024 NCAA Tournament. In the postseason she averaged 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in four games as LSU reached the Elite Eight.
Morrow enters her senior season and second at LSU after averaging a double-double last season with 16.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Her 21 double-doubles last year ranked No. 5 nationally and she had 93 steals throughout the season which is tied for the third most in program history.
The Tigers were selected to finish third in the league behind South Carolina and Texas.
LSU women's basketball opens their season against Eastern Kentucky on November 4 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Trending News
2024-25 SEC Preseason Media Poll:
Order of Finish
1. South Carolina
2. Texas
3. LSU
4. Oklahoma
5. Ole Miss
6. Alabama
7. Tennessee
8. Kentucky
9. Florida
10. Vanderbilt
11. Mississippi State
12. Auburn
13. Texas A&M
14. Georgia
15. Missouri
16. Arkansas
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seimone Augustus inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
-
One person in critical condition after being shot off Staring Lane early...
-
Young entrepreneur making her mark in Baton Rouge, juggling college and owning...
-
Louisiana fire departments rally to aid hurricane victims in Florida and North...
-
Southern University's 'Sundaze Social' hopes to encourage voter registration among students, alumni