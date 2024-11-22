Latest Weather Blog
Five-year-old dies months after getting a hold of gun, accidentally shooting self
BATON ROUGE - Months after a toddler got a hold of an illegally modified handgun and shot himself, the child died from his injuries.
The shooting happened on March 20 on 69th Avenue. Joshua Kelly Jr., who was four years old at the time, got a hold of the gun and shot himself, leaving him in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Kelly succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.
His mother, 23-year-old Arieana Scott, was said to have heard a loud noise the morning of the shooting that woke her up, but she went back to sleep. When she woke up again later, she called for her child, but received no response. She found Kelly in a pool of blood that morning.
Trending News
After the shooting, Scott was arrested for several firearm-related charges as well as improper supervision of a minor. She remains in custody in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana State Police release video of officer shooting two people after 7-mile...
-
Man arrested after high speed chase in stolen vehicle, fleeing scene
-
Fire officials searching for suspect, person of interest in Big Lots fire
-
3 people displaced after house fire off Old Hammond Highway
-
How to stay safe while using a heater in these cold temperatures