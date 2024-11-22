Five-year-old dies months after getting a hold of gun, accidentally shooting self

BATON ROUGE - Months after a toddler got a hold of an illegally modified handgun and shot himself, the child died from his injuries.

The shooting happened on March 20 on 69th Avenue. Joshua Kelly Jr., who was four years old at the time, got a hold of the gun and shot himself, leaving him in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Kelly succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

His mother, 23-year-old Arieana Scott, was said to have heard a loud noise the morning of the shooting that woke her up, but she went back to sleep. When she woke up again later, she called for her child, but received no response. She found Kelly in a pool of blood that morning.

After the shooting, Scott was arrested for several firearm-related charges as well as improper supervision of a minor. She remains in custody in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.