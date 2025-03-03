Five people hurt in shooting after parade in Washington Parish

48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
1 hour 33 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, March 03 2025 Mar 3, 2025 March 03, 2025 5:15 AM March 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

FRANKLINTON - Five people were injured, one of them critically, in a gang-related shooting that took place after a parade in Washington Parish late Sunday night. 

Police arrested 18-year-old Jamerian Anders following the shooting, which took place shortly before midnight after the Pepe Mardi Gras Parade in Franklinton. 

The Franklinton Police Department said Anders was arrested shortly after the shooting and that he gave a statement to police implicating himself in the crime. 

Officers said three of the five victims remained hospitalized after the shooting with one of them being in critical condition. 

