First tornado confirmed as storm surveys continue across Capital Area

National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Survey Crews have confirmed several tornadoes across St. Helena, St. Tammany and Washington Parishes after strong storms moved across the area on Wednesday evening. Additional surveys are still being conducted.

An NWS survey team has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in St. Helena Parish yesterday evening. The twister struck approximately one mile south of Easleyville at 8:17 PM Wednesday.

According to investigators, the tornado’s path was centered near the intersection of LA Highway 1043 and LA Highway 43. While EF-1 tornadoes are classified as "moderate" on the Enhanced Fujita scale, they are capable of producing wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph, often resulting in significant tree damage and structural impacts to roofs or small outbuildings.

Another report confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Highway 38 around Lewiston in north Tangipahoa Parish.

Earlier reports also confirmed two EF-0s in St. Tammany Parish near Highway 1082 and Highway 40. An EF-1 was confirmed in Washington Parish near Highway 16 in Franklinton.

Check this story for more storm details as full reports are released and additional surveys are completed

