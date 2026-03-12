Latest Weather Blog
First tornado confirmed as storm surveys continue across Capital Area
National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Survey Crews have confirmed several tornadoes across St. Helena, St. Tammany and Washington Parishes after strong storms moved across the area on Wednesday evening. Additional surveys are still being conducted.
An NWS survey team has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in St. Helena Parish yesterday evening. The twister struck approximately one mile south of Easleyville at 8:17 PM Wednesday.
According to investigators, the tornado’s path was centered near the intersection of LA Highway 1043 and LA Highway 43. While EF-1 tornadoes are classified as "moderate" on the Enhanced Fujita scale, they are capable of producing wind speeds between 86 and 110 mph, often resulting in significant tree damage and structural impacts to roofs or small outbuildings.
Another report confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Highway 38 around Lewiston in north Tangipahoa Parish.
Earlier reports also confirmed two EF-0s in St. Tammany Parish near Highway 1082 and Highway 40. An EF-1 was confirmed in Washington Parish near Highway 16 in Franklinton.
Trending News
Check this story for more storm details as full reports are released and additional surveys are completed
The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pollen, bugs can damage car paint if left untreated, experts say
-
Gasoline costs go up in Louisiana as oil prices rise due to...
-
Ever wondered where your money goes when you pay for an inspection...
-
OLOL demonstrates new robotic lung cancer detection and treatment technology
-
More than 200 area high school students learn about maritime careers from...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
-
East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
-
Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
-
Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead
-
WATCH: French Settlement wins first girls hoops championship in more than six...