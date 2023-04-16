Firefighters save baby ducks that fell into storm drain at Ascension Parish golf course

55°
Sunday, April 16 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - Multiple fire crews were out on the links Sunday to save a group of baby ducks that fell into a storm drain. 

Three fire departments rushed out to the Pelican Point Golf Course in Gonzales around 4:30 p.m. to fish seven ducklings out of the drain. 

As a volunteer pulled out the last duck, the mama duck lined up all of her babies and the group wondered off of the course. 

