Firefighters control grass fire off LA-42 in Prairieville

4 weeks 1 day 17 hours ago Sunday, September 10 2023 Sep 10, 2023 September 10, 2023 5:51 PM September 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - Fire crews worked to control and extinguish a grass fire that consumed acres of land off LA 42 in Prairieville. 

The fire started Sunday around 3 p.m. in a wooded area along LA 42 near Manchac Point Road. 

A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said there are no evacuations planned and investigators are not sure what started the fire. 

As of Monday morning, some parts of the fire were still smoldering but were not impacting roads. 

