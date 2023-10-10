76°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters control grass fire off LA-42 in Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - Fire crews worked to control and extinguish a grass fire that consumed acres of land off LA 42 in Prairieville.
The fire started Sunday around 3 p.m. in a wooded area along LA 42 near Manchac Point Road.
A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said there are no evacuations planned and investigators are not sure what started the fire.
Trending News
As of Monday morning, some parts of the fire were still smoldering but were not impacting roads.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Several people shot, one dead after gunfire prompted chaos at Gonzales park...
-
Walker High School principal 'taking leave' amid dancing video controversy
-
DCFS whistleblower says she was fired after raising concerns over child safety
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings