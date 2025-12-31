61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire crews in Port Allen respond to house fire on Freeman Lane

2 hours 17 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, December 31 2025 Dec 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 2:13 PM December 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - Crews responded to a New Years Eve house fire on Freeman Lane, the West Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

Officials said the fire was contained to one room of a manufactured home. No injuries resulted from the fire.

Trending News

The cause is under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days