Fight between city workers in Baker leads to shooting; one person hospitalized

By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - A city worker was shot after an argument escalated to gunfire in Baker Monday afternoon. 

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. According to Baker Police, the shooting stemmed from an argument that started at the Department of Public Works building. 

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, Police Chief Carl Dunn said.

The suspected shooter was detained by police but has not yet been identified. 

