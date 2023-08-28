78°
Fight between city workers in Baker leads to shooting; one person hospitalized
BAKER - A city worker was shot after an argument escalated to gunfire in Baker Monday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. According to Baker Police, the shooting stemmed from an argument that started at the Department of Public Works building.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to undergo surgery, Police Chief Carl Dunn said.
The suspected shooter was detained by police but has not yet been identified.
